$0.25 EPS Expected for Fanhua Inc. (NASDAQ:FANH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Fanhua Inc. (NASDAQ:FANH) to announce earnings per share of $0.25 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Fanhua’s earnings. Fanhua reported earnings per share of $0.26 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Fanhua will report full-year earnings of $1.00 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.22 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Fanhua.

Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $130.57 million during the quarter. Fanhua had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 19.39%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fanhua from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Fanhua in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Park National Corp OH purchased a new position in shares of Fanhua in the first quarter worth $232,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fanhua by 15.8% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 21,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Fanhua in the fourth quarter worth $292,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Fanhua by 3.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 77,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,082,000 after buying an additional 2,705 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FANH opened at $15.77 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.70. The company has a market capitalization of $846.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 0.58. Fanhua has a 12-month low of $11.79 and a 12-month high of $22.91.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Fanhua’s payout ratio is currently 69.88%.

About Fanhua

Fanhua Inc, together with its subsidiary, distributes insurance products in China. It operates through two segments, Insurance Agency and Claims Adjusting. The Insurance Agency segment provides property and casualty insurance products that primarily include individual accident, travel, homeowner, and indemnity medical insurance products; and life insurance products, such as individual health, individual whole life, individual term life, individual endowment life, and individual annuity, as well as participating insurance products.

