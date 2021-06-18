-$0.26 Earnings Per Share Expected for Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.26) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Inovio Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.20) and the lowest is ($0.34). Inovio Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.23) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Inovio Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.07) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.43) to ($0.84). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.70) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.97) to $1.46. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Inovio Pharmaceuticals.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $0.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 million. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,916.64% and a negative return on equity of 39.16%. Inovio Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was down 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.63.

In other news, CFO Peter Kies sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.52, for a total transaction of $85,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 160,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,369,913.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director David B. Weiner sold 26,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.57, for a total transaction of $227,816.31. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 877,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,522,051.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 137,941 shares of company stock worth $1,283,760. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,515,053 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $162,541,000 after acquiring an additional 3,272,112 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,320,869 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,817,000 after buying an additional 796,466 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,117,295 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,648,000 after acquiring an additional 213,599 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,765,672 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,386,000 after acquiring an additional 440,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 44.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,579,573 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,658,000 after purchasing an additional 482,924 shares during the period. 35.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INO stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.57. 80,354 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,978,483. The company has a quick ratio of 14.17, a current ratio of 14.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.81 and a beta of 0.66. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $5.81 and a 52-week high of $33.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.71.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its DNA medicines platform uses precisely designed SynCon optimized plasmids that have ability to help break the immune system's tolerance of cancerous or infected cells and facilitate cross-strain protection against unmatched and matched pathogen variants.

