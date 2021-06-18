$0.33 Earnings Per Share Expected for Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) will report earnings of $0.33 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Newmark Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.23 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.50. Newmark Group reported earnings per share of $0.10 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 230%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Newmark Group will report full-year earnings of $1.38 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.60. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.26 to $1.71. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Newmark Group.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. Newmark Group had a return on equity of 30.14% and a net margin of 5.45%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NMRK shares. Piper Sandler raised Newmark Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $7.50 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Newmark Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Newmark Group in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Bank of America raised Newmark Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised Newmark Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Newmark Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.43.

Shares of NASDAQ NMRK traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.18. 1,480,278 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 846,980. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.88, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.89. Newmark Group has a one year low of $3.87 and a one year high of $13.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Newmark Group’s payout ratio is 4.30%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Newmark Group by 122.7% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Newmark Group by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 339,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,474,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Newmark Group by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 3,082 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its stake in Newmark Group by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 20,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Newmark Group by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 88,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 4,517 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.80% of the company’s stock.

About Newmark Group

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company's investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment, debt and structured finance, and loan sales; agency leasing, property management, and valuation and advisory; and commercial real estate due diligence consulting and advisory services, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, mortgage broking, and equity-raising services.

