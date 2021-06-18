-$0.36 Earnings Per Share Expected for Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.36) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Oak Street Health’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.40) and the highest is ($0.21). Oak Street Health reported earnings per share of ($72.53) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 99.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, September 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Oak Street Health will report full-year earnings of ($1.58) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.74) to ($1.10). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($1.08) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.39) to ($0.71). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Oak Street Health.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.06). Oak Street Health had a negative net margin of 24.18% and a negative return on equity of 60.50%. The company had revenue of $296.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.40 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

OSH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Oak Street Health in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Oak Street Health in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Oak Street Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Oak Street Health in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Oak Street Health from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.36.

In other news, insider Griffin Myers sold 109,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.36, for a total transaction of $6,056,384.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,657.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Guenthner sold 5,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.78, for a total value of $323,311.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 549,920 shares in the company, valued at $30,124,617.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,001,563 shares of company stock worth $480,390,194 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OSH. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Oak Street Health by 114.0% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,597,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,329,000 after purchasing an additional 4,046,725 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oak Street Health by 598.4% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,604,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374,399 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of Oak Street Health during the first quarter valued at $59,117,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Oak Street Health by 27.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,860,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,803,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039,442 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Oak Street Health by 2,337.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,021,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,423,000 after acquiring an additional 979,332 shares during the period. 77.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OSH traded down $1.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $55.26. 3,418 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,500,052. The company has a quick ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23. Oak Street Health has a 1 year low of $37.11 and a 1 year high of $66.31. The stock has a market cap of $13.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.49.

Oak Street Health Company Profile

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

