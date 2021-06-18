$0.40 EPS Expected for Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) will post earnings of $0.40 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Nomad Foods’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.43. Nomad Foods reported earnings of $0.37 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nomad Foods will report full year earnings of $1.92 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.87 to $1.98. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.97 to $2.18. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Nomad Foods.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $707.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.67 million. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 8.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nomad Foods in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Barclays increased their price target on Nomad Foods from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Nomad Foods from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 476.2% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Nomad Foods by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 5,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Nomad Foods during the 1st quarter worth about $145,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 2,189 shares in the last quarter. 76.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NOMD stock traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,091,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 792,817. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.75. Nomad Foods has a 12 month low of $20.66 and a 12 month high of $31.85. The stock has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.86 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Nomad Foods Company Profile

Nomad Foods Limited produces, markets, and distributes frozen foods in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France, Norway, Austria, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

