-$0.41 EPS Expected for Aravive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Aravive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV) will post earnings per share of ($0.41) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Aravive’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.36) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.45). Aravive posted earnings of ($0.32) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 28.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aravive will report full year earnings of ($1.80) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.94) to ($1.72). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.93) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.37) to ($1.51). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Aravive.

Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.57 million.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Aravive in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Aravive in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.92.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Aravive by 3.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 77,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 2,529 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Aravive by 11.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aravive during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Aravive by 159.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 6,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Aravive during the first quarter worth about $68,000. 31.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARAV remained flat at $$4.97 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 153,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,666. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.19. The firm has a market cap of $101.33 million, a P/E ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 3.07. Aravive has a 1 year low of $4.27 and a 1 year high of $14.94.

Aravive, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for life-threatening diseases. Its lead product candidate is AVB-500, a decoy protein that targets the GAS6-AXL signaling pathway, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trial for the treatment of platinum- resistant recurrent ovarian cancer, as well as for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma, HER negative breast cancer, uterine, pancreatic cancer, urothelial, and non-small-cell lung cancers.

