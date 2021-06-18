$0.86 Earnings Per Share Expected for Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) will post $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Veeva Systems’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.86 and the highest is $0.88. Veeva Systems posted earnings per share of $0.72 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 19.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Veeva Systems will report full-year earnings of $3.50 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.49 to $3.55. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.84 to $4.21. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Veeva Systems.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.13. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The firm had revenue of $433.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

VEEV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $325.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.65.

Shares of NYSE VEEV opened at $305.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $274.39. Veeva Systems has a 52-week low of $225.85 and a 52-week high of $325.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 0.74.

In other news, CMO Eleni Nitsa Zuppas sold 425 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.06, for a total transaction of $127,950.50. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 9,144 shares in the company, valued at $2,752,892.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 694 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.98, for a total transaction of $184,590.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $875,340.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,297 shares of company stock worth $4,535,854 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in Veeva Systems in the first quarter worth $26,000. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new position in Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Veeva Systems in the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Veeva Systems in the first quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva Andi, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network Customer Master, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Doctors; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

