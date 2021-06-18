$0.98 EPS Expected for Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) will report earnings per share of $0.98 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Woodward’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.04 and the lowest is $0.93. Woodward reported earnings per share of $0.48 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 104.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Woodward will report full-year earnings of $3.77 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.65 to $3.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.35 to $5.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Woodward.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $581.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $573.50 million. Woodward had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 9.46%. The business’s revenue was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS.

WWD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Securities raised their price target on Woodward from $108.00 to $118.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Woodward in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Woodward from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on Woodward from $108.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.57.

In other Woodward news, VP Christopher Fawzy sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total value of $765,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,212,015. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 8,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.48, for a total value of $1,000,144.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 26,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,200,755.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 26,616 shares of company stock valued at $3,359,234. Corporate insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Woodward by 5.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,991,811 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $602,163,000 after purchasing an additional 253,935 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Woodward by 3.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 789,369 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,221,000 after purchasing an additional 28,437 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Woodward during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,850,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Woodward by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 648,579 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,238,000 after purchasing an additional 54,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Woodward by 11.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 593,926 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,645,000 after buying an additional 62,668 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Woodward stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $117.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,267. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $123.52. Woodward has a fifty-two week low of $71.22 and a fifty-two week high of $130.75. The company has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.94, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 4.01.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were given a $0.162 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 17th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.41%.

Woodward

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, and motors and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

