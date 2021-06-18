$1.13 EPS Expected for Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) will report earnings of $1.13 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Victory Capital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.11 to $1.16. Victory Capital reported earnings of $0.80 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Victory Capital will report full year earnings of $4.60 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.48 to $4.73. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $4.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.32 to $5.18. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Victory Capital.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VCTR. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Victory Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $30.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 9th. Bank of America upgraded Victory Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $24.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Victory Capital from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Victory Capital from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on Victory Capital from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.43.

Shares of NASDAQ VCTR opened at $30.71 on Tuesday. Victory Capital has a 52 week low of $15.69 and a 52 week high of $30.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.11.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This is an increase from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.94%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 125.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Victory Capital by 65.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Victory Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $222,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Victory Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $243,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Victory Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $261,000. 16.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company worldwide. It offers investment management, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, and fund distribution services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

