10,000 Shares in FTAC Athena Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FTAAU) Purchased by Littlejohn & Co. LLC

Littlejohn & Co. LLC acquired a new position in FTAC Athena Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FTAAU) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in FTAC Athena Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $2,010,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in FTAC Athena Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,005,000. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP bought a new position in FTAC Athena Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in FTAC Athena Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in FTAC Athena Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000.

NASDAQ:FTAAU traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.00. The company had a trading volume of 48,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,218. FTAC Athena Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.89 and a fifty-two week high of $10.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.08.

FTAC Athena Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. It intends to identify technology and financial services technology companies. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

