10,002 Shares in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Bought by Cascadia Advisory Services LLC

Cascadia Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 10,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $997,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 7,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Cedar Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 9,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Campbell Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 5,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Robbins Farley LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Robbins Farley LLC now owns 1,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHA opened at $103.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $102.17. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $62.75 and a 52 week high of $106.13.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

