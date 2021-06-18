10,471 Shares in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Bought by Cascadia Advisory Services LLC

Cascadia Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $807,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.6% during the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 141,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,892,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the period. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.4% during the first quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 2,032,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,709,000 after purchasing an additional 103,441 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 201.7% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 5,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 3,713 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.6% during the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 401,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,932,000 after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares during the period. Finally, Ethic Inc. grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 24.4% during the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 53,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,142,000 after purchasing an additional 10,541 shares during the period. 71.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MRK opened at $77.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.40. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.71 and a 12 month high of $87.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.84.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $12.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.71 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 54.15% and a net margin of 14.64%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.42%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.77%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.11.

In related news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 19,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total value of $1,513,455.68. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

