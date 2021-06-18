10x Genomics Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:TXG)

10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 1,543 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,043% compared to the typical volume of 135 call options.

Shares of 10x Genomics stock opened at $198.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.82 billion, a PE ratio of -39.44 and a beta of 1.29. 10x Genomics has a 52-week low of $83.37 and a 52-week high of $203.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $177.26.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $105.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.75 million. 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 160.22% and a negative return on equity of 13.90%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that 10x Genomics will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TXG shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on 10x Genomics from $145.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on 10x Genomics from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. William Blair started coverage on 10x Genomics in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 10x Genomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $195.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.70.

In other news, CFO Justin J. Mcanear sold 281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.66, for a total value of $45,707.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sridhar Kosaraju sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.63, for a total transaction of $261,945.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,726.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 235,235 shares of company stock valued at $43,001,186. Company insiders own 11.57% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in 10x Genomics during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,468,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in 10x Genomics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,690,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in 10x Genomics by 281.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 29,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,158,000 after purchasing an additional 21,667 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in 10x Genomics by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 1,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of 10x Genomics during the 4th quarter valued at $338,000. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

