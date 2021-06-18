111 (NASDAQ:YI) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

111 (NASDAQ:YI) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $445.68 million-470.10 million.

Separately, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of 111 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $16.00 price target for the company.

NASDAQ:YI traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.05. 234,478 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 855,183. 111 has a 12-month low of $5.20 and a 12-month high of $45.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.55. The company has a market cap of $748.23 million, a PE ratio of -10.28 and a beta of 0.84.

111 (NASDAQ:YI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter. 111 had a negative net margin of 5.19% and a negative return on equity of 109.55%. The firm had revenue of $405.05 million for the quarter.

111 Company Profile

111, Inc operates an integrated online and offline platform in the healthcare market in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, B2B and B2C. The company sells medical and wellness products through online retail, and wholesale and retail pharmacies, as well as provides value-added services, such as online consultation services and e-prescription services to consumers.

