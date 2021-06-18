11,200 Shares in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) Acquired by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $600,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 500.0% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 108.9% in the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 1,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF stock opened at $55.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.24. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.69 and a fifty-two week high of $56.32.

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

