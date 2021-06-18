112,178 Shares in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) Purchased by Waddell & Reed Financial Inc.

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 112,178 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $16,216,000. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.42% of Murphy USA as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Murphy USA by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,030,677 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $438,113,000 after buying an additional 18,392 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Murphy USA by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,251,878 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $180,971,000 after buying an additional 268,176 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Murphy USA by 320.1% in the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 988,951 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $142,963,000 after buying an additional 753,565 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Murphy USA by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 549,695 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $79,463,000 after buying an additional 44,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Murphy USA by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 524,574 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $75,833,000 after buying an additional 29,901 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Murphy USA alerts:

In other Murphy USA news, SVP John A. Moore sold 1,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total transaction of $184,055.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $897,621.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 7.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MUSA opened at $132.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.73. The company has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 1.05. Murphy USA Inc. has a one year low of $109.11 and a one year high of $159.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The specialty retailer reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $1.18. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 42.87% and a net margin of 3.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.92 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Murphy USA Inc. will post 9.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.65%.

Murphy USA Company Profile

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA and Murphy Express brand names. As of February 3, 2021, it operated 1,503 retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

Featured Story: Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.