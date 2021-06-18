130,907 Shares in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Bought by Greystone Financial Group LLC

Greystone Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 130,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,229,000. Aflac comprises about 1.8% of Greystone Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFL. First Horizon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Breiter Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aflac by 3.1% in the first quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the period. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aflac in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aflac in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aflac in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 65.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AFL traded down $1.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $52.10. The company had a trading volume of 79,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,446,911. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.87, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.00. Aflac Incorporated has a one year low of $33.37 and a one year high of $57.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $55.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.32. Aflac had a net margin of 24.09% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Aflac’s payout ratio is presently 26.61%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AFL. Zacks Investment Research cut Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist Securities increased their price target on Aflac from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Truist increased their price objective on Aflac from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Aflac from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Aflac from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.92.

In related news, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 4,118 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total value of $210,429.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,859,069.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 2,230 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.94, for a total transaction of $122,516.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $739,327.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,548 shares of company stock valued at $1,856,657. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

