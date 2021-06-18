17,607 Shares in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Acquired by Cascadia Advisory Services LLC

Cascadia Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 17,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,480,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLH. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 130,936 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,964,000 after acquiring an additional 12,569 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 98,914 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,527,000 after acquiring an additional 2,875 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,687 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,064,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Clean Harbors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $281,000. 87.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Clean Harbors alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.00.

In other news, insider Robert Speights sold 1,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.34, for a total transaction of $84,930.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,738,078.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Rod Marlin sold 6,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.40, for a total transaction of $659,214.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,376,335.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors stock opened at $89.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.23 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.22 and a 12 month high of $96.47.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $808.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.56 million. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

Clean Harbors Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, which comprise collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

Recommended Story: Stop Order

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH).

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Harbors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Harbors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.