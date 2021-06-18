17,712 Shares in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Purchased by Cascadia Advisory Services LLC

Cascadia Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 17,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,062,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the first quarter worth about $172,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 11,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the period. Bellevue Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 29,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 2,636 shares during the last quarter. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 145,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,737,000 after buying an additional 3,205 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF stock opened at $59.96 on Friday. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a one year low of $59.94 and a one year high of $60.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.97.

