$18.52 Million in Sales Expected for Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) will post sales of $18.52 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Zogenix’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $23.80 million and the lowest is $16.50 million. Zogenix posted sales of $1.03 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,698.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zogenix will report full year sales of $87.02 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $82.30 million to $89.20 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $240.96 million, with estimates ranging from $176.80 million to $348.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Zogenix.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $13.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.34 million. Zogenix had a negative return on equity of 60.93% and a negative net margin of 917.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 995.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.54) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zogenix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Zogenix presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.25.

Shares of NASDAQ ZGNX traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.99. 1,620,986 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 791,030. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 7.77 and a quick ratio of 7.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 1.43. Zogenix has a 1 year low of $16.73 and a 1 year high of $32.42.

In other Zogenix news, Director Cam L. Garner acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.03 per share, for a total transaction of $285,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Renee P. Tannenbaum acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.05 per share, for a total transaction of $85,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 37,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $645,717.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zogenix by 169.0% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Zogenix by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 33,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Zogenix by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 70,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Zogenix by 1.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 120,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zogenix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000.

Zogenix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to transform the lives of patients and their families living with rare diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is the Fintepla, a low-dose fenfluramine, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome, as well as to treat seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut syndrome; and that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of other rare epileptic syndromes and diseases.

