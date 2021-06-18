18,276 Shares in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFO) Bought by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFO) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 18,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PFO. SPC Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 7.4% in the first quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 88.0% in the fourth quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 23,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $400,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 2,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 4,021 shares during the period. 6.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PFO opened at $13.49 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.27. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.53 and a 52-week high of $14.12.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be issued a $0.067 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd.

About Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the financial services sector.

