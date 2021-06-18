$187.08 Million in Sales Expected for First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) to post sales of $187.08 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for First Midwest Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $183.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $190.40 million. First Midwest Bancorp reported sales of $178.23 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Midwest Bancorp will report full-year sales of $751.03 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $744.90 million to $759.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $749.50 million, with estimates ranging from $738.60 million to $757.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover First Midwest Bancorp.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.37. The business had revenue of $186.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.48 million. First Midwest Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 17.11%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.22 EPS.

FMBI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of First Midwest Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler cut First Midwest Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of First Midwest Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut First Midwest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.30.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,642,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,073,000 after purchasing an additional 531,909 shares during the period. Snow Capital Management LP grew its holdings in First Midwest Bancorp by 227.9% during the first quarter. Snow Capital Management LP now owns 117,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,566,000 after acquiring an additional 81,414 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in First Midwest Bancorp by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 353,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,622,000 after acquiring an additional 80,209 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in First Midwest Bancorp by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 3,171 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in First Midwest Bancorp by 52.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 107,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 36,700 shares during the period. 81.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FMBI stock traded down $0.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.88. 2,204,641 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 818,174. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 19.15 and a beta of 1.27. First Midwest Bancorp has a 52-week low of $10.38 and a 52-week high of $24.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. First Midwest Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 47.46%.

First Midwest Bancorp Company Profile

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Midwest Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as various types of short-term and long-term certificates of deposit. Its loan products include working capital needs; accounts receivable financing; inventory and equipment financing; sector-based lending, including healthcare, asset-based lending, structured finance, and syndications; agricultural loans; and mortgages, home equity lines and loans, personal loans, specialty loans, and consumer secured and unsecured loans, as well as funding for the construction, purchase, refinance, or improvement of commercial real estate properties.

