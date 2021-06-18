$2.33 Million in Sales Expected for Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) will announce sales of $2.33 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Curis’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.51 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.14 million. Curis posted sales of $2.36 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Curis will report full-year sales of $10.28 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.16 million to $10.40 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $11.84 million, with estimates ranging from $10.80 million to $12.87 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Curis.

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). Curis had a negative return on equity of 62.24% and a negative net margin of 292.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 million.

CRIS has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Curis in a research note on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Curis from $15.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Curis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. TheStreet raised Curis from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Curis in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.83.

Shares of CRIS traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.54. The stock had a trading volume of 4,771,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,806,552. Curis has a 52 week low of $0.90 and a 52 week high of $17.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.87. The firm has a market cap of $690.17 million, a P/E ratio of -15.08 and a beta of 2.95.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRIS. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Curis during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Curis during the first quarter valued at $49,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Curis during the first quarter valued at $50,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in Curis during the fourth quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Curis during the fourth quarter valued at $85,000. 84.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Curis, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage drug candidates include CA-4948, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of non-hodgkin lymphomas, and acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes; and CI-8993, a monoclonal antibody designed to antagonize the V-domain Ig suppressor of T cell activation that is in Phase Ia/Ib clinical trial in patients with solid tumors.

