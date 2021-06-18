2,087 Shares in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) Purchased by CIBC World Markets Inc.

Posted by on Jun 18th, 2021

CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the first quarter worth $31,000. Savior LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 53.7% during the first quarter. Savior LLC now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $39,000.

FTEC opened at $114.40 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 52 week low of $79.00 and a 52 week high of $114.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $110.76.

Further Reading: What is Depreciation?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.