2,087 Shares in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) Purchased by CIBC World Markets Inc.

CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the first quarter worth $31,000. Savior LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 53.7% during the first quarter. Savior LLC now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $39,000.

Get Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF alerts:

FTEC opened at $114.40 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 52 week low of $79.00 and a 52 week high of $114.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $110.76.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.