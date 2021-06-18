$22.10 Million in Sales Expected for Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) to report $22.10 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Community Healthcare Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $20.96 million and the highest estimate coming in at $22.68 million. Community Healthcare Trust posted sales of $18.28 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 20.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Community Healthcare Trust will report full year sales of $89.43 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $84.08 million to $92.01 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $100.74 million, with estimates ranging from $86.09 million to $109.39 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Community Healthcare Trust.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.33). Community Healthcare Trust had a net margin of 25.64% and a return on equity of 4.84%.

Separately, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.60.

CHCT opened at $50.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.49. Community Healthcare Trust has a fifty-two week low of $38.79 and a fifty-two week high of $52.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.09.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. This is a positive change from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Community Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.50%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,259,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $200,660,000 after purchasing an additional 306,245 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 235,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,083,000 after purchasing an additional 8,715 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 3.5% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 3.2% in the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 28,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 13.8% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.46% of the company’s stock.

Community Healthcare Trust Company Profile

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $667.3 million in 131 real estate properties as of September 30, 2020, located in 33 states, totaling approximately 2.8 million square feet.

