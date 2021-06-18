$242.65 Million in Sales Expected for Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) will post sales of $242.65 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Golden Entertainment’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $252.40 million and the lowest is $235.98 million. Golden Entertainment reported sales of $75.97 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 219.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Golden Entertainment will report full-year sales of $955.43 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $945.88 million to $965.94 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $988.31 million, with estimates ranging from $937.95 million to $1.02 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Golden Entertainment.

Get Golden Entertainment alerts:

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.53. Golden Entertainment had a negative net margin of 12.85% and a negative return on equity of 40.61%. The business had revenue of $239.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.52 million.

GDEN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Macquarie boosted their price objective on shares of Golden Entertainment from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Golden Entertainment from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Golden Entertainment in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Golden Entertainment from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Golden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.20.

Shares of NASDAQ GDEN traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $43.47. 1,840 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 178,505. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.57, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.14 and a beta of 2.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.19. Golden Entertainment has a 12 month low of $7.77 and a 12 month high of $46.83.

In other Golden Entertainment news, Director Robert L. Miodunski sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.29, for a total transaction of $528,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,422 shares in the company, valued at $3,231,886.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anthony A. Marnell III sold 13,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $538,509.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 225,956 shares of company stock worth $6,059,134 over the last three months. 41.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG raised its position in Golden Entertainment by 9.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Golden Entertainment by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its position in Golden Entertainment by 135.0% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Golden Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Golden Entertainment by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 120,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,404,000 after buying an additional 2,017 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

About Golden Entertainment

Golden Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership and operation of a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Casinos and Distributed Gaming. The Casinos segment owns and operates ten resort casino properties in Nevada and Maryland.

Featured Article: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Golden Entertainment (GDEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.