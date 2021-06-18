26,752 Shares in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO) Purchased by Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 26,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,720,000. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF accounts for 0.5% of Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Human Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 123.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVOO traded down $2.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $177.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 413 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,184. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $115.88 and a fifty-two week high of $187.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $183.44.

