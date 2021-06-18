$3.00 Billion in Sales Expected for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) will post sales of $3.00 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Newmont’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.95 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.05 billion. Newmont posted sales of $2.37 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 26.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Newmont will report full-year sales of $12.68 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.16 billion to $13.35 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $13.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.37 billion to $13.96 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Newmont.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.01). Newmont had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 21.77%. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NEM shares. Argus raised their price target on shares of Newmont from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Newmont from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Fundamental Research reduced their price target on shares of Newmont from $74.35 to $69.96 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Newmont from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.33.

In other Newmont news, EVP Jennifer Cmil sold 6,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $387,228.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,086,654. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 2,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.03, for a total transaction of $123,524.72. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 94,612 shares in the company, valued at $5,774,170.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,862 shares of company stock worth $3,536,001. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEM. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Newmont by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 427,423 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,598,000 after purchasing an additional 95,553 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in Newmont by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 4,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. raised its position in Newmont by 44.3% in the fourth quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 19,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in Newmont by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 18,420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 5,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Point Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Newmont during the 4th quarter worth about $1,318,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

NEM stock traded down $0.81 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.86. The company had a trading volume of 788,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,030,487. The stock has a market cap of $50.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83 and a beta of 0.27. Newmont has a 52-week low of $54.18 and a 52-week high of $75.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $68.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.71%.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

