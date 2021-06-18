$305.61 Million in Sales Expected for PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) This Quarter

Analysts expect PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) to report $305.61 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for PetIQ’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $296.30 million to $312.17 million. PetIQ posted sales of $266.98 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that PetIQ will report full year sales of $959.97 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $930.00 million to $985.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.00 billion to $1.14 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow PetIQ.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.35. PetIQ had a negative net margin of 8.65% and a positive return on equity of 5.10%.

Several equities analysts have commented on PETQ shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PetIQ from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of PetIQ from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PetIQ has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PETQ traded down $0.17 on Friday, hitting $40.02. The company had a trading volume of 703,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,878. PetIQ has a 1-year low of $24.42 and a 1-year high of $46.00. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -13.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

In related news, Director Ronald Kennedy sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.43, for a total value of $1,182,900.00. Also, CFO John Newland sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $162,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 76,682 shares in the company, valued at $2,760,552. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 207,301 shares of company stock worth $8,296,534 over the last 90 days. 8.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in PetIQ during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in PetIQ during the first quarter worth about $75,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in PetIQ by 8.8% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of PetIQ in the fourth quarter worth about $181,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PetIQ by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 2,038 shares during the last quarter.

PetIQ Company Profile

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet medication and wellness company. It operates in two segments, Products and Services. The company offers Rx pet medications, which include heartworm preventatives, arthritis, thyroid, diabetes and pain treatments, antibiotics, and other specialty medications; and co-develops and manufactures its own proprietary value-branded products, as well as distributes third-party branded medications.

