3,732 Shares in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) Acquired by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,732 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MCY. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mercury General during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Mercury General during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Mercury General by 71.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 614 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Mercury General during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Mercury General during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCY stock opened at $57.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.40. Mercury General Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.99 and a fifty-two week high of $67.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $951.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $944.68 million. Mercury General had a return on equity of 16.38% and a net margin of 15.26%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Mercury General Co. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a $0.632 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. Mercury General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.67%.

Separately, Raymond James reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Mercury General in a research report on Monday, February 22nd.

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. It also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, and umbrella insurance. The company's automobile insurance products include collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners' insurance products comprise dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards.

