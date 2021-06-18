$388.95 Million in Sales Expected for Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) will post $388.95 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Stride’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $388.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $389.00 million. Stride posted sales of $268.93 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 44.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stride will report full year sales of $1.53 billion for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.44 billion to $1.53 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Stride.

Stride (NYSE:LRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $392.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.94 million. Stride had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 8.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS.

LRN has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Stride from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Stride from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stride from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.20.

Shares of Stride stock traded down $0.63 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 734,973. Stride has a 52-week low of $20.39 and a 52-week high of $52.84. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

In other Stride news, Chairman Nathaniel A. Davis sold 89,388 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total transaction of $3,138,412.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 315,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,073,869.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Nathaniel A. Davis sold 68,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.09, for a total transaction of $2,202,015.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 315,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,121,346.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 192,286 shares of company stock valued at $6,432,062 in the last three months. 3.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Stride by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 68,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,334,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Stride by 107.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Stride by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Stride by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Stride in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

About Stride

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally. The company offers managed public school programs, which offer an integrated package of systems, services, products, and professional services that K12 administers to support an online or blended public school, including administrative support, information technology and provisioning, academic support, curriculum, learning systems, and instructional services.

