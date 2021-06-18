$43.43 Million in Sales Expected for Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) to report $43.43 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Insmed’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $41.01 million and the highest is $45.97 million. Insmed reported sales of $42.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Insmed will report full-year sales of $195.75 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $177.33 million to $213.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $312.59 million, with estimates ranging from $265.30 million to $373.51 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Insmed.

Get Insmed alerts:

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $40.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.64 million. Insmed had a negative return on equity of 103.03% and a negative net margin of 190.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.74) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on INSM shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Insmed from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Insmed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.38.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its position in Insmed by 2.8% in the first quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 15,678 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Insmed by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 156,079 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,196,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Insmed by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,775 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Insmed in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Insmed in the first quarter valued at about $36,000.

Shares of INSM stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.10. 1,498,451 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,112,461. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.26. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of -9.21 and a beta of 2.27. Insmed has a 12-month low of $23.95 and a 12-month high of $45.44. The company has a quick ratio of 5.52, a current ratio of 6.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

About Insmed

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

Further Reading: Beige Book

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Insmed (INSM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Insmed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insmed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.