$445.39 Million in Sales Expected for Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) will post $445.39 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Sykes Enterprises’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $444.68 million and the highest is $446.10 million. Sykes Enterprises reported sales of $416.83 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sykes Enterprises will report full-year sales of $1.85 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.93 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Sykes Enterprises.

Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $457.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $457.38 million. Sykes Enterprises had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 3.84%. Sykes Enterprises’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Sidoti cut Sykes Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sykes Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price objective on Sykes Enterprises from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

SYKE traded up $12.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.45. The company had a trading volume of 8,151,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,307. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.92. Sykes Enterprises has a 1 year low of $24.75 and a 1 year high of $53.93.

In related news, EVP Lawrence Zingale sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.68, for a total transaction of $546,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,070,966.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP James T. Holder sold 888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.87, for a total value of $38,956.56. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $705,824.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,388 shares of company stock valued at $993,737 over the last three months. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SYKE. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,151 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Sykes Enterprises by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 47,158 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Sykes Enterprises by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 90,413 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,406,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Sykes Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in Sykes Enterprises by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 18,823 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. 88.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sykes Enterprises

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer experience management, multichannel demand generation, and digital transformation services. The company's customer care services include handling billing inquiries and claims, activating customer accounts, resolving complaints, cross-selling/up-selling, and prequalifying and warranty management, as well as offers health information and dispatching roadside assistance.

