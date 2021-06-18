47,585 Shares in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Purchased by Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 47,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,891,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter valued at $166,229,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,394,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,664,245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535,606 shares in the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,276,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,483,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,119,000 after acquiring an additional 530,194 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,106,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,838,000 after acquiring an additional 416,492 shares during the period. 82.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CAH stock traded down $1.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $56.30. The company had a trading volume of 88,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,101,878. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.65 and a 1 year high of $62.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.49.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.02). Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 98.20% and a net margin of 0.74%. The business had revenue of $39.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a $0.4908 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is currently 35.60%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CAH. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 price target (down from $66.00) on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Cardinal Health from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.50.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. The company operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Medical.

