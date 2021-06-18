$5.85 EPS Expected for Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) This Quarter

Posted by on Jun 18th, 2021

Wall Street analysts expect that Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $5.69 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Lithia Motors’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $5.61 and the highest estimate coming in at $5.80. Lithia Motors posted earnings per share of $3.72 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 53%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Lithia Motors will report full-year earnings of $23.57 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $22.00 to $25.25. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $25.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $24.00 to $27.85. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Lithia Motors.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $5.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.73 by $1.16. The firm had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 25.27% and a net margin of 3.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 54.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.01 EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on LAD. Citigroup upped their price target on Lithia Motors from $320.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Lithia Motors from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $462.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Lithia Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $420.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Lithia Motors has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $370.92.

In other news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.97, for a total transaction of $42,786.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,730 shares in the company, valued at $672,918.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Lithia Motors in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,075,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 65.6% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in Lithia Motors in the first quarter valued at about $5,404,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,477,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 113.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after buying an additional 3,217 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LAD opened at $324.20 on Friday. Lithia Motors has a fifty-two week low of $136.41 and a fifty-two week high of $417.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $364.15. The stock has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a PE ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 1.83.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This is a boost from Lithia Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.70%.

About Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts.

