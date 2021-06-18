50,000 Shares in Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:EPHYU) Purchased by Littlejohn & Co. LLC

Littlejohn & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:EPHYU) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $502,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Epiphany Technology Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $247,000. BCK Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Epiphany Technology Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $357,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Epiphany Technology Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $3,777,000.

Get Epiphany Technology Acquisition alerts:

EPHYU traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.10. 31,333 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 177,844. Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.77 and a 12-month high of $11.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.03.

Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Burlingame, California.

Recommended Story: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPHYU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:EPHYU).

Receive News & Ratings for Epiphany Technology Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Epiphany Technology Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.