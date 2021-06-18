5,139 Shares in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Acquired by Cavalier Investments LLC

Cavalier Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 5,139 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,424,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,105,869 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,475,046,000 after buying an additional 144,814 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,199,915 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,282,403,000 after purchasing an additional 276,371 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at $1,054,698,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,362,277 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $929,078,000 after purchasing an additional 71,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,508,976 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $695,363,000 after purchasing an additional 413,747 shares during the last quarter. 86.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 24,031 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.03, for a total transaction of $6,344,904.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 593 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.91, for a total transaction of $159,463.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,232 shares of company stock valued at $17,126,155 in the last three months. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ADSK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $266.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Autodesk in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $342.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Autodesk in a report on Monday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $310.86.

NASDAQ:ADSK traded up $4.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $280.90. The stock had a trading volume of 16,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,302,961. Autodesk, Inc. has a one year low of $215.83 and a one year high of $321.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $61.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $284.71.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The software company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.09. Autodesk had a net margin of 33.31% and a return on equity of 104.82%. The firm had revenue of $989.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $964.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

