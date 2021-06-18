$550,000.00 in Sales Expected for Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDMN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDMN) to post sales of $550,000.00 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Kadmon’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $340,000.00 to $700,000.00. Kadmon posted sales of $450,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kadmon will report full year sales of $12.02 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.54 million to $20.50 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $69.18 million, with estimates ranging from $36.55 million to $87.28 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Kadmon.

Kadmon (NASDAQ:KDMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.72 million. Kadmon had a negative return on equity of 142.70% and a negative net margin of 5,103.69%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Kadmon in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Kadmon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James raised their price target on Kadmon from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Kadmon in a research report on Friday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Kadmon currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.88.

Shares of NASDAQ KDMN traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.99. 6,819,065 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,021,682. The stock has a market capitalization of $686.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.05 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.51, a current ratio of 11.00 and a quick ratio of 11.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.87. Kadmon has a twelve month low of $3.14 and a twelve month high of $5.73.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Kadmon by 343.1% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 147,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 114,108 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Kadmon by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 290,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 18,200 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of Kadmon by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 29,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,649 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Kadmon by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,923,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,934,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Kadmon by 205.9% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 64,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 43,540 shares during the last quarter. 96.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kadmon

Kadmon Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecules and biologics primarily for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidates include Belumosudil (KD025), an orally administered selective inhibitor of the rho-associated coiled-coil kinase 2 (ROCK2), which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of chronic graft-versus-host, as well as systemic sclerosis, an autoimmune disease characterized by chronic inflammation, fibrosis, and vascular damage; KD045, an oral inhibitor of ROCK for the treatment of fibrotic diseases; and KD033, an anti-PD-L1/IL-15 fusion protein for the treatment of cancer.

