6,288 Shares in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Purchased by Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,288 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,190,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Cumberland Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. 79.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 24,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.19, for a total value of $11,771,422.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 42,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,730,625.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeremy Adam Fletcher sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.26, for a total value of $2,501,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,015,067.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 108,207 shares of company stock worth $56,914,074 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORLY traded down $2.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $535.20. 13,331 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 566,503. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.40. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $409.17 and a 1 year high of $568.63. The stock has a market cap of $37.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $537.94.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.47 by $1.59. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 545.81% and a net margin of 15.99%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 25.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ORLY. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet raised O’Reilly Automotive from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $493.00 price target for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $493.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. O’Reilly Automotive presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $545.22.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

