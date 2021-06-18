$673.72 Million in Sales Expected for Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) will report $673.72 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eighteen analysts have issued estimates for Take-Two Interactive Software’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $725.00 million and the lowest is $623.29 million. Take-Two Interactive Software posted sales of $996.20 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 32.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software will report full-year sales of $3.35 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.20 billion to $3.47 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $4.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.44 billion to $5.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Take-Two Interactive Software.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TTWO. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $185.00 to $231.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $183.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $226.00 to $212.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $240.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $211.89.

Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $171.28. 1,588,325 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,346,151. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $177.44. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 52 week low of $136.81 and a 52 week high of $214.91.

In other news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 270,984 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.90, for a total transaction of $49,562,973.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 77.4% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 66.0% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 73.2% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, Social Point, and Playdots labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content.

