$7.26 Million in Sales Expected for Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) will announce $7.26 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Zymeworks’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.00 million to $12.50 million. Zymeworks reported sales of $12.36 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 41.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zymeworks will report full-year sales of $25.85 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.00 million to $41.14 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $200.06 million, with estimates ranging from $30.00 million to $970.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Zymeworks.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.17. Zymeworks had a negative return on equity of 45.36% and a negative net margin of 619.31%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Zymeworks in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Zymeworks from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $41.00 price target (down from $50.00) on shares of Zymeworks in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Raymond James set a $74.00 price objective on Zymeworks and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Zymeworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.50.

Zymeworks stock traded down $1.93 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.25. 1,399,005 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 501,206. Zymeworks has a 52-week low of $24.82 and a 52-week high of $59.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of -9.51 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.06.

In other news, insider James Priour sold 950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.93, for a total value of $26,533.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,953 shares in the company, valued at $82,477.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 5.14% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 331.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,401,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845,142 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Zymeworks during the 4th quarter valued at $473,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Zymeworks by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Zymeworks by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zymeworks by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 392,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,552,000 after acquiring an additional 20,861 shares during the last quarter. 76.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Zymeworks

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biotherapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include zanidatamab, a novel bispecific antibody that is in Phase 1 and Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of biliary tract, gastroesophageal adenocarcinomas, and breast cancer; and ZW49, a biparatopic anti- human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing tumors.

