7,700 Shares in Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) Acquired by CIBC World Markets Inc.

CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HCCI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,710,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,038,000 after purchasing an additional 7,343 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 5.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,136,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,823,000 after buying an additional 54,681 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 56.8% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 968,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,283,000 after buying an additional 350,922 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 40.3% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 941,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,556,000 after buying an additional 270,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 131.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 785,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,548,000 after buying an additional 446,000 shares during the last quarter. 62.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HCCI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from $19.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.83.

HCCI stock opened at $29.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $714.32 million, a PE ratio of 43.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.24. Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc has a twelve month low of $12.60 and a twelve month high of $34.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.93.

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $105.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.20 million. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 4.70%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

About Heritage-Crystal Clean

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, hazardous and non-hazardous waste, and used oil collection services to small and mid-sized customers in the industrial and vehicle maintenance sectors in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.

