8,077 Shares in Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) Acquired by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 8,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 408,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,123,000 after purchasing an additional 72,067 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Golden Entertainment by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 504,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,745,000 after purchasing an additional 55,872 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Golden Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $745,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 528,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,518,000 after buying an additional 32,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Golden Entertainment by 82.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 70,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after buying an additional 32,013 shares during the period. 52.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GDEN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Golden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Macquarie boosted their price objective on shares of Golden Entertainment from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Golden Entertainment from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. B. Riley began coverage on Golden Entertainment in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Golden Entertainment from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.20.

In other Golden Entertainment news, Director Robert L. Miodunski sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.29, for a total transaction of $528,625.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 76,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,231,886.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Anthony A. Marnell III sold 13,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $538,509.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 225,956 shares of company stock valued at $6,059,134 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 41.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GDEN opened at $44.14 on Friday. Golden Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.77 and a 12 month high of $46.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -13.14 and a beta of 2.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.57.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $239.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.52 million. Golden Entertainment had a negative net margin of 12.85% and a negative return on equity of 40.61%. On average, analysts expect that Golden Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Golden Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership and operation of a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Casinos and Distributed Gaming. The Casinos segment owns and operates ten resort casino properties in Nevada and Maryland.

