Acadian Asset Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Acadian Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) by 65.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 64,237 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Genpact were worth $1,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Genpact by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,553,196 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $312,399,000 after purchasing an additional 30,672 shares in the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Genpact by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 119,661 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,949,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Genpact by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,679,940 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $234,922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470,634 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genpact in the 4th quarter worth $442,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Genpact by 86.5% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 20,925 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 9,704 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Genpact stock opened at $44.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.40. Genpact Limited has a fifty-two week low of $33.91 and a fifty-two week high of $49.00.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.11. Genpact had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 20.88%. The company had revenue of $946.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $924.57 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Genpact Limited will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.108 per share. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.24%.

In other Genpact news, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.57, for a total transaction of $3,119,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 693,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,921,106.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 73,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.75, for a total transaction of $3,368,343.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 697,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,905,592.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 213,625 shares of company stock valued at $9,638,944 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

G has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Genpact in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Genpact from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.80.

About Genpact

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. It operates in three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

