Acadian Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI)

Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) by 156.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,752 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 84,119 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.33% of AXT worth $1,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of AXT in the first quarter worth $46,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its stake in shares of AXT by 134.9% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 4,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,406 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of AXT by 306.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,630 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 5,754 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of AXT in the fourth quarter worth $119,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AXT in the first quarter worth $148,000. 58.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AXTI. Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of AXT from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. BWS Financial increased their price objective on shares of AXT from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of AXT in a research report on Friday, February 19th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of AXT from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AXT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:AXTI opened at $11.64 on Friday. AXT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.30 and a fifty-two week high of $15.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.38. The company has a market capitalization of $492.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.75 and a beta of 2.28.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. AXT had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 3.42%. The business had revenue of $31.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.11 million. On average, analysts anticipate that AXT, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AXT news, CEO Morris S. Young sold 30,275 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.64, for a total transaction of $291,851.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Leonard J. Leblanc sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total transaction of $98,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 184,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,820,688.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 109,550 shares of company stock valued at $1,216,568 in the last quarter. 8.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AXT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide for use in data center connectivity using light/lasers, 5G communications, fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, RF amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDS) motion control, lidar for robotics and autonomous vehicles, and infrared thermal imaging.

