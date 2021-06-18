Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 16,900 Shares of First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB)

Acadian Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) by 16.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,900 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.86% of First Northwest Bancorp worth $1,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FNWB. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its position in First Northwest Bancorp by 133.4% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 349,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,457,000 after purchasing an additional 199,932 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in First Northwest Bancorp by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 610,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,145,000 after purchasing an additional 109,251 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its position in First Northwest Bancorp by 119.8% in the 1st quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 87,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 47,605 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its position in First Northwest Bancorp by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 188,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,942,000 after purchasing an additional 43,393 shares during the period. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new stake in First Northwest Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $314,000. 52.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Northwest Bancorp stock opened at $17.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. First Northwest Bancorp has a 1-year low of $9.45 and a 1-year high of $18.74. The stock has a market cap of $182.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.18.

First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $16.19 million for the quarter. First Northwest Bancorp had a net margin of 17.84% and a return on equity of 6.94%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th.

About First Northwest Bancorp

First Northwest Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for First Federal Savings and Loan Association of Port Angeles that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations in western Washington, the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including checking, money market deposit, savings, and transaction accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

