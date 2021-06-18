Acadian Asset Management LLC Trims Holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) by 90.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 41,250 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 372,444 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch were worth $1,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Seven Eight Capital LP boosted its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 119.6% during the 4th quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 107,398 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after acquiring an additional 58,498 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,897,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,403,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 39,169 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV boosted its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 135.4% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 47,073 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $958,000 after acquiring an additional 27,073 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on ANF. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $32.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Abercrombie & Fitch currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.40.

Shares of NYSE ANF opened at $41.91 on Friday. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a twelve month low of $9.30 and a twelve month high of $44.49. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $1.05. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 22.88%. The company had revenue of $781.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $688.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($3.29) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, CEO Fran Horowitz sold 243,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.83, for a total transaction of $9,192,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 754,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,525,030.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Charles R. Perrin sold 31,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.82, for a total transaction of $1,182,555.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,408,984.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 325,268 shares of company stock valued at $12,415,246. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, and Gilly Hicks brands.

