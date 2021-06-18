Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) Stock Price Down 5.5%

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX)’s share price traded down 5.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $8.50 and last traded at $8.50. 2,210 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 414,706 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.99.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Accelerate Diagnostics from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Accelerate Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Get Accelerate Diagnostics alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.75. The company has a market capitalization of $524.98 million, a P/E ratio of -6.06 and a beta of 1.94.

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $2.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 million. Research analysts predict that Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jack Phillips sold 25,064 shares of Accelerate Diagnostics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total value of $169,432.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 99,081 shares in the company, valued at $669,787.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ron Price sold 6,282 shares of Accelerate Diagnostics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total transaction of $42,466.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,372.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,649 shares of company stock worth $268,027 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 45.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 2.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,370,986 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $19,728,000 after acquiring an additional 66,198 shares during the last quarter. Birchview Capital LP raised its position in Accelerate Diagnostics by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Birchview Capital LP now owns 2,213,326 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $18,386,000 after purchasing an additional 19,531 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Accelerate Diagnostics by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,765,390 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $13,381,000 after purchasing an additional 113,546 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Accelerate Diagnostics by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 984,737 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,193,000 after purchasing an additional 7,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in Accelerate Diagnostics by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 857,069 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $18,016,000 after purchasing an additional 118,620 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.51% of the company’s stock.

About Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX)

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. The company offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms.

Featured Article: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Accelerate Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accelerate Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.