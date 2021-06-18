Acceleron Pharma’s (XLRN) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink restated their hold rating on shares of Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) in a report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on Acceleron Pharma in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They set an outperform rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Acceleron Pharma from $137.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Acceleron Pharma from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $132.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Acceleron Pharma from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Acceleron Pharma from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $147.13.

Get Acceleron Pharma alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ XLRN opened at $127.32 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $125.32. Acceleron Pharma has a 1-year low of $85.58 and a 1-year high of $146.15. The stock has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.44 and a beta of 0.37.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.22). Acceleron Pharma had a negative return on equity of 23.81% and a negative net margin of 158.11%. The company had revenue of $24.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.95) EPS. Acceleron Pharma’s revenue for the quarter was up 469.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Acceleron Pharma will post -3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Mccourt sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.26, for a total transaction of $894,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,615,257.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joseph S. Zakrzewski sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.73, for a total value of $1,407,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,262,344.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,648,150 over the last ninety days. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in Acceleron Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Acceleron Pharma by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,610 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Acceleron Pharma by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 10,099 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Acceleron Pharma by 222.9% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 24,223 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,285,000 after purchasing an additional 16,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Acceleron Pharma by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,413 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. 87.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Acceleron Pharma Company Profile

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. It offers REBLOZYL (luspatercept-aamt), a first-in-class erythroid maturation agent, for the treatment of anemia in adult patients with beta-thalassemia and transfusion-dependent anemia.

Recommended Story: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Acceleron Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acceleron Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.