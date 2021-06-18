Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Bought by Distillate Capital Partners LLC

Distillate Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 32.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,244 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,210 shares during the quarter. Accenture accounts for about 1.2% of Distillate Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Distillate Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $3,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cavalier Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 5.5% during the first quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 5,574 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 10.3% during the first quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 12,130 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 51.5% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,568 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 12.9% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 470,254 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $129,908,000 after purchasing an additional 53,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 9.6% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 26,437 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320 shares during the last quarter. 73.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Accenture alerts:

In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.76, for a total value of $153,825.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 178,568 shares in the company, valued at $47,277,663.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.21, for a total transaction of $754,546.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,975,133.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,629 shares of company stock worth $8,721,835. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE ACN traded down $3.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $281.33. 32,077 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,989,805. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $199.29 and a fifty-two week high of $294.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.74, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $286.10.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $12.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.83 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 28.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 8.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ACN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Societe Generale raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $313.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $278.00 to $301.00 in a report on Friday, March 19th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a report on Thursday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Accenture presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $278.35.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

Recommended Story: Earnings Reports

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.